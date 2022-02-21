3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $285,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath ranch with newly updated kitchen and both guest and master bathrooms. Enjoy a formal living space with lots of natural sunlight open to the dining room. The kitchen is open to the secondary living space with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy sipping your coffee from the large screened in back porch, overlooking a spacious 1/2 acre backyard. Plenty of room to add an addition, expand the porch etc. Wonderful location - just minutes to nearby shopping and attractions such as Quaker Village, Guilford College and Friendly Shopping Center.

