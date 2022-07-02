End Unit! The last 3-Bedroom Available in Phase 1! Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride! ***The builder is constantly improving the home and reserves the right to change and/or substitute features, dimensions, or specifications without notice. Any illustrations are for discussion purposes only***
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900
