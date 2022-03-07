 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,900

You'll find this adorable brick home situated on a one-half acre corner lot with a fenced backyard. The home has a finished daylight basement, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors and a wraparound deck. All appliances will convey with the house including the washer and dryer in the large laundry room. There is a double carport with a big 24' X 10' workspace (not heated) and additional multiple storage areas plus a large shed in the backyard. A BRAND-NEW ROOF and gutters were installed in December, the HVAC is 4 years old, freshly painted and there is a new gas water heater. The house is conveniently located near Friendly Lake with easy access to I-840, I-73, I-40, Bryan Blvd. and great shopping. This home is just waiting for your personal touch!

