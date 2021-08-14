Enjoy maintenance-free living at the Villas at Sedgefield! This spacious townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and guest powder bath. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen, living room and dining room. Gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island with pendant lights. Huge pantry adjacent to kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and large windows provide an abundance of natural light in sunroom. Sunroom overlooks private landscaped area. Spacious mudroom leads to garage and laundry room. Backyard patio is fenced for privacy. Neighborhood clubhouse, exercise room and pool. Attached garage with extra parking for guests. Conveniently located near Jamestown, I-73 and I-85, and shopping. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,000
