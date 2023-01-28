 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $429,900

EXCELLENT LOCATION. Beautiful entryway, study w/glass doors, a formal dining room, kitchen & great room w/vaulted ceiling. The gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry, gas cooktop, vented range hood & island w/overhang. Breakfast area just off the kitchen & the great room w/gas log fireplace. Covered porch w/additional patio. Primary suite on the main level. Primary bath w/double vanities & large tiled shower & CUSTOM walk-in closet. Upstairs,2 additional bedrooms, full bath & walk-in stg. EcoSelect certified. Both Refrigerators included in the purchase price!

