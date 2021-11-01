 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $449,900

*MULTIPLE OFFERS - Strongest and Best Offers due by 3:00pm on 10/31/2021*Former model of Villas of Sedgefield, this home is filled with the "extras" that make it stand out! Numerous extra windows and transoms fill the home with sunlight, arched doorways, tray ceilings, gleaming wood floors, heavy moldings, a beautifully appointed chef's kitchen, and an incredible finished basement offering a wet bar, HUGE bonus room, a large bedroom and a spacious full bath. Plus double exterior doors lead from the basement to a super-private patio and lawn area! In addition to the fabulous kitchen, the main level offers the gorgeous Primary and secondary bedrooms, a warm and inviting family room with a central fireplace and transoms, and a bright and airy office/computer/reading room. Off of the main living area is a huge composite deck and screened porch, with a gas line ready for your grill! To make the picture complete, keep in mind ALL exterior maintenance (grounds and home) is covered by the HOA!

