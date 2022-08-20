3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $545,000

Luxury end unit in charming Staffordshire Townhomes. Enjoy maintenance-free living in this small quaint community with only 18 units in desirable northwest Greensboro. This townhome offers a private entry with a side entry garage. The primary bedroom is on the main level and has a deluxe bath and a large closet. The open floor plan features a great room with a coffered ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with nice stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, a spacious island with bar seating, and a walk-in pantry. A wet bar with glass front cabinets is tucked away off the great room. Two additional bedrooms and a loft are on the second floor. Also great attic storage. Drop-zone just inside the 2-car garage. Cozy screened porch and patio. The convenient location off of New Garden Rd is close to shopping, dining, and easy access to Bryan Boulevard. Beautiful condition shows like new!