Fresh on the market, this cute 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome comes entirely with brand new paint and new floors! All sleeping rooms are upstairs and all family living and entertaining are downstairs. Each bedroom offers a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. In-unit washer and dryer are available for resident use. The home offers a small fenced-in yard and patio perfect for backyard grilling. A driveway is provided for off-street parking. This property is conveniently located close to I-74 and is only a few minutes away from most major highways in the Triad. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood close to nearby parks and recreation fields. Take exit 65 off I-74 W, Continue onto Old Plank Rd, and Turn right onto Ashebrook Drive, Destination is on the right
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,550
