This modern and stylish townhouse offers a spacious and comfortable living experience with its 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located on the edge of Davidson County, this townhouse is perfect for those seeking a convenient and vibrant lifestyle in High Point. Step inside and be greeted by the sleek and functional kitchen. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen to the living area, making it ideal for entertaining guests or simply relaxing after a long day. The townhouse features LVP flooring throughout the first floor, adding a touch of elegance to the space. The bedrooms have plush carpeting that adds warmth and comfort. As an end unit townhouse, you'll enjoy the added privacy and natural light that comes from having windows on three sides. This townhouse offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a tour. Rental Requirements: Credit score of 600+, Monthly income is 3x the rent, clean background, good rental history