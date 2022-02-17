3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $100,000

INVESTORS TAKE NOTE, this is a lovely rental property with long-term tenants who want to stay. This is a 3 bedroom, one bath home located in a great neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, High Point University, and major interstates. Rents in the area for this property can be as high as $850-975.00 The property can be purchased in a bundle with MLS #1058337 and the seller will provide a discount. Here's your opportunity to own 2 properties on the same street, don't wait, HURRY!!!