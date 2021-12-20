3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $139,900

Sit back on your front porch this spring and enjoy the golfers . This 3 br. 1 ba. home is truly move-in ready. New Heat pump, Re-finished hard wood floors, Roof only 1 yr old, up-dated kitchen, covered back porch, Fresh paints, fenced back yard with 2- 12x10 storage buildings, carport, propane gas water heater, with emergency back-up gas heater in Living room for those rough winter power outages. This Convenient location is Close to highway