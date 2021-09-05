3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $140,000

Newly renovated home, great for first time home buyers, New Windows, flooring, Roofing, HVAC, Vinyl Siding, So many to mention, WON'T LAST LONG , WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Newly renovated home, great for first time home buyers, New Windows, flooring, Roofing, HVAC, Vinyl Siding, So many to mention, WON'T LAST LONG , WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
The school district reported its cases after one week of school. Some of the highest cases are in high schools.
A Winston-Salem man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot at his home by unknown people who then fled the area.
A child died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem Friday night.
The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn’t deserve to be a victim of gun violence.
Dirty Fries has been open only a week or so, but it’s already been hit with lines out the door and cars down the street.
TiaCorine of Winston-Salem has signed with a record label, had a song go viral and gotten a brand deal with Bojangles’ in less than two years.
The Triad got its first Culver’s on Aug. 30 with the opening of a franchise restaurant at 2973 Fairlawn Drive.
Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots…
David Freedman, prominent Winston-Salem criminal-defense attorney, died Friday from complications of COVID-19. Friends describe him as an impeccable attorney who adored his family. He most recently represented Thomas Martens, who, along with his daughter, Molly Corbett, was accused of killing Molly's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.