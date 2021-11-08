 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $149,900

Location, Location Location! This property sits on a large corner lot with potential to be zoned for commercial and used for office space or remain as a residential home. Home is within walking distance to Walmart, and multiple fast food locations right off N. Main St. Home has great potential but needs a little TLC. Submit your best offer.

