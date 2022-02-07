 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $150,000

3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in High Point. Being sold with 309 Hobson (.17 acre vacant lot). Features large living room that leads into the kitchen. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets. 3 good sized bedrooms. Fenced backyard with large storage building. Just minutes from downtown High Point.

