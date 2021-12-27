 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $169,900

Great single level living in the conveniently located subdivision of Springfield Woods. This 3 bed/2 bath home features many updates including new flooring and paint. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, quartz counters, and tile backsplash. New roof (heat shield plus arch shingles) installed in March 2021 by Erie Construction. Large double lot. Large enclosed porch offers limitless possibilities! Washer/Dryer and fridge convey

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert