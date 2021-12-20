Move right into this home for the new year upcoming! ONE LEVEL LIVING in this gorgeous and charming home in highly desirable Laurel Oak Ranch in Davidson County. Open concept main floor features living room, laundry room, and eat in kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Eat in kitchen with tile flooring, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and matching SS appliances. You will love this large primary bedroom with sizable walk in closet and attached primary bathroom with double sinks. 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bath. Back patio also provide additional entertaining space. Very spacious backyard that backs up to wooded area! This home has so many possibilities you will not want to miss this one! Close proximity to dining and entertainment. OPEN HOUSE this Sunday, December 19, 2021, 1-3PM. SEE ATTACHMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS. HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS DUE BY MONDAY 12/20/2021 AT 4 PM.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $180,000
