3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $195,000

Back on market though no fault of the seller! Great ranch home being sold as is. Tenant occupied home requires 24 hours notice. Tenant is on a month to month contract. 3 beds/2 baths, laminate floors throughout. Vaulted living room with breakfast area and galley style kitchen. Don't miss this opportunity.

