3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $199,900

Interior freshly painted, old carpet removed, and just waiting on you to install new flooring. If you're looking for more space, look no further! Large open living room/dining room with gas log fireplace. Three floors offer three spacious bedrooms, two on the upper level with their own bathrooms, the lower bedroom has a half bath and access to the patio or this room could be used as a den/office. The kitchen offers an island, ample cabinets, and counter space, pantry, all appliances to remain, including a washer/dryer. Enjoy the view of the natural area from the deck. One car garage to accommodate parking/storage needs. Tarrant Trace is an Awesome development with; neighborhood pool, the High Point Greenway, located near restaurants, shopping, and easy access to Wendover and major highways I-40/I-74. All this home needs is new flooring, you and your family!!! Accepted offer is subject to a 10-day upset period and must be approved by the GC Clerk of court. PLEASE SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS.

