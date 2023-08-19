Like new 2262 sft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome with two car garage for rent in sought after Wrenn Farms community and SouthWest Schools. The townhouse has top-end interiors, stainless steel appliances, like-new refrigerator/washer/dryer, Granite countertops throughout, Second Floor Master Suite features walk in closet and en suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and huge loft. Close proximity to Palladium, Costco, Wendover and minutes from High Point City Lake Park and convenient to 74 and 85! Home will be available for showing from Sept 1st. Qualifications: - Income needs to be 3x of rent - 2 Years of great rental history - No evictions in last 5 years - Credit and Background will be checked - Income verification - Application fee - $55 per applicant Renter is responsible for all utilities.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $2,200
