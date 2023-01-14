3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $2,850

This is a newly constructed single story twin home living at its best. Open floor plan. Great room with remote controlled fireplace, built-in cabinets, and ceiling fan. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a new refrigerator and vented hood, pendant lights over the island and tray ceilings. Study with French Doors. Spacious master bath with tiled shower and huge walk-in closet. New stainless steel washer/dryer. This is a beautiful community located minutes from schools, the Palladium, groceries, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals. Easy access to the PTI airport and interstates.