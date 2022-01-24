3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $207,500

JUST LISTED! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1/22 2pm-4pm. Move-In Ready 3/2 ranch in Westover Park with fresh paint & brand new carpet through out. Ideal One Level layout with open floorplan & vaulted ceiling in spacious living room. Bright kitchen features white cabinetry, new hardware & updated flooring. Primary bdrm with en suite bath & walk in closet. Attached carport with rear storage area. Covered front porch with space to bring your rocking chairs! Great backyard backing to woods with patio for grilling & plenty of green space for gardening or play. Popular school district & low Davidson County Taxes!