 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $209,900

Highest and best offers due at 10am on 02-28. Beautifully maintained home with lots of character! 3BR/2BA. Well manicured lawn with a yard size of around .41ac. Two opportunities for storage in the building out back and also on the storage area attached by the carport. The sunroom offers a great place for your morning coffee. Cozy den with a fireplace. Updated kitchen offers a ton of cabinets and countertop space. HVAC and roof have been replaced. If you are looking for your next place to call home-check this one out! Lot next door mls#1060027 also available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert