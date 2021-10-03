 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $220,000

Highest and Best offers due by Sunday, October 3 at 3:00. Welcome home! Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers one level living with lots of updates in a super convenient location. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and solid surface countertops. Formal living room and dining room. Primary bedroom has 2 closets and an en-suite that has been updated. Replacement Energy Star windows. HVAC 4 years old. Lots of storage including attic storage, exterior storage room, and 2 exterior storage buildings. Large fenced-in backyard with gazebo and dog run. Close to Oak Hollow lake and golf course!

