SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL | MOVE IN and/or RENT READY! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home complete with Window Treatments, all appliances including Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer! The main level features open plan, perfect for entertaining with bar seating at the Kitchen which boasts beautiful granite accented with stainless appliances plus Laundry and powder room. Upstairs offers lots of natural light, Primary Bedroom with En Suite Bath, 2nd full bath and secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the rear Patio overlooking the deep back yard! Low maintenance home so you can enjoy life! Just minutes from High Point City Lake Park, Oak Hollow Lake & HP University PLUS conveniently just off 74 for a quick commute to almost anywhere!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $224,900
