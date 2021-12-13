 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $229,000

This beautiful 2 story, 3 Bed, 2.1 Bath home has a 2 car garage and is conveniently located near the heart of High Point. A nice and open area that flows from the living room to the kitchen to the dining room. The Harley Drive Y is located just down the street as well as Main Street. At the end of Ingleside Drive, this home is placed in a Cul De Sac. A perfect place for anyone looking to stay off of busy streets. Big backyard and a place for entertaining. Sellers cannot close before February 10, 2022.

