3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $234,900

OPEN HOUSE Sunday October 24 at 4-6 pm. Back on the market at no fault of the seller. This is a beautiful ranch home that sits on a large corner lot, with 3BR, and 2 full baths. The bedrooms are large and has spacious closets. This home features a walk in tub that is perfect for the person who desires some extra help. The other bath has a stand up shower. This craftsman home has skylights in the main living area that shines natural light into the home. The dinning room and kitchen are connected. The appliances remain with the home. It has a large laundry room. This home also has a storage room in the garage along with a double garage door. It also has a 1/2 basement that has outside access. This home also has a security system and a brand new HVAC. This is a beautiful property.