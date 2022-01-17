 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $246,500

Indiana Floorplan, End Unit, estimated completion is Spring 2022. Primary Bedroom on Main floor. Stainless Appliances, Painted cabinets and Quartz countertops in Kitchen. Loft and Finished Storage room upstairs. **VIRTUAL TOUR link is representative of Indiana floorplan, not decorator selections in lot 15** Please call Kate for an appointment to visit the community.

