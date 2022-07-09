 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,000

New construction, ready for its first owner(s)! This conveniently located 3 BR/2BA home has it all: low maintenance LVPs throughout living areas and bedrooms, beautiful 12" x 24" tiles in the bathrooms and laundry room, granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, and a great split-bedroom plan. Only minutes from shopping, dining and the highway for easy commutes. Make your appointment today!

