3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,900

Waterfront Lot and Custom Built Home. You will enter to a Vaulted Open Interior with Loft and Natural Light! Two Bedrooms on the First Floor w/Full Bathroom! Huge Space Upstairs that can be used like a Suite w/Full Bathroom! Each Bathroom has a Tub and a Separate Walk-in Shower. Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen. Carpet 2017 in master/stairs/upper. HVAC 2018. Laundry Sink with Washer/Dryer Hookups. This Home has a Large Patio that extends to the Backyard for a Great Entertainment Space! Oversized 1-Car Garage for your Storage/Car/Truck. Delmar has sidewalks throughout the neighborhood, as well as a Neighborhood Pool, Shelter w/Water View, Walking Trails, Playground, and Floating Dock. $46/mo HOA. Three minutes to Grocery, Gas, Car Wash, and Fast food. Five minutes to I-74. 20min to Winston Salem and convenient to Greensboro. This area hosts one of the most beautiful places to see the sunset in High Point. See Remarks. Appointment Only.