 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,900

Waterfront Lot and Custom Built Home. You will enter to a Vaulted Open Interior with Loft and Natural Light! Two Bedrooms on the First Floor w/Full Bathroom! Huge Space Upstairs that can be used like a Suite w/Full Bathroom! Each Bathroom has a Tub and a Separate Walk-in Shower. Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen. Carpet 2017 in master/stairs/upper. HVAC 2018. Laundry Sink with Washer/Dryer Hookups. This Home has a Large Patio that extends to the Backyard for a Great Entertainment Space! Oversized 1-Car Garage for your Storage/Car/Truck. Delmar has sidewalks throughout the neighborhood, as well as a Neighborhood Pool, Shelter w/Water View, Walking Trails, Playground, and Floating Dock. $46/mo HOA. Three minutes to Grocery, Gas, Car Wash, and Fast food. Five minutes to I-74. 20min to Winston Salem and convenient to Greensboro. This area hosts one of the most beautiful places to see the sunset in High Point. See Remarks. Appointment Only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News