3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,900

*** OFFER DEADLINE - 11/14 at 6pm *** Move-In Ready! This bright, yet cozy, home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Newer HVAC (2 yrs old). 1st floor has a spacious living room w/fireplace, and eat-in kitchen that is open to the dining room. Dining room could be a great home office, playroom or study, if needed. Primary Bedroom suite features 2 closets, double vanity, and a garden tub w/sep. shower. Bedroom #2 has a WIC. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Property backs up to the neighborhood park with a lovely gazebo and playground area.

