 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $256,135

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $256,135

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $256,135

Lot # 14- One-story living at it’s best with the Brunswick plan. Greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring makes this home feel so light and airy. Just off the entry way is a Flex area that could be used as dining space, office or formal sitting room and flows right into the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in this kitchen with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Spacious primary suite is tucked away and the en-suite features a double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert