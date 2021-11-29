 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $259,900

Country atmosphere with city convenience. Large open floor plan, ideal for family living, and entertaining. It includes an expansive indoor design. Open living room, family room with kitchen, a large basement with new carpet and ready for your personal touch. Use it for a home office or hobby room. Basement room with private entrance ideal for developing into a home office. Sliding doors lead to a large deck surrounded by peaceful and quiet woods. Large fenced yard with spacious deck to enjoy the pleasure of entertaining friends or for family gathering. Location tucked away on a family friendly street near shopping, schools and medical facilities. Walking distance to the Y. New carpet in 2 bedrooms and living room. Two rooms in the basement have painted drywall and new carpet.

