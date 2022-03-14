INDIANA floorplan/end unit townhome with Primary Bedroom on main. Primary Bath with glass door shower, double vanity with raised quartz countertops, rectangular sinks and linen closet. Kitchen has grey painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Two Bedrooms, Loft and Finished Storage room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 66 is under construction, North facing, estimated ready for close May '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Call/text for appointment to visit community. Accepting BEST OFFERS until 12 noon Wednesday, February 16. See attachment for BEST OFFER Worksheet, to be completed and emailed to Kate at kboehm@windsorhomes.us
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $260,752
Related to this story
Most Popular
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch
If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Developers eyeing a 58-acre tract along scenic Conrad Road being opposed by neighbors and nearby residents.
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County need to be aware of lanes closing for ongoing road and bridge rehabilitation projects.
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
SAM was recently contacted by a reader who said workers at the Bojangles restaurant at University Parkway and Northwest Boulevard may have dis…
The 23-9 Demon Deacons will take on Towson at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.