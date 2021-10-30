3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $262,036

 Skip to main content
Lot#97-One-story living at its best with the Brunswick plan. Greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring makes this home feel so light and airy. Just upon entry is a spacious dining room and flows right into the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in this kitchen with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Birch Sarsaparilla cabinets, and a large pantry. You can stay warm and cozy by the fireplace in the great room. The lovely primary suite is tucked away and has some great features such as double sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. You will love the covered porch that's a perfect addition to take the entertaining outdoors. Call for more information on this amazing home! Guilford/Forsyth County line runs through lot. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in fight path. Buyer to verify. Offers accepted until Tuesday 11/2 @ 5pm.

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy's mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

