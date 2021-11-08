3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $281,500

You will be amazed at all this single level townhome has to offer! 3 large bedrooms, HUGE great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, island and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet and an en-suite that boasts double sinks and 2 shower heads. One of the secondary bedrooms is currently being utilized as an office, and the other one is large enough for a king bed for your overnight visitors. Plantation shutters adorn all of the windows and most of the flooring is laminate and requires very little maintenance. The garage is spacious enough for 2 large SUVS and has 2 12'X 6' storage closets (one is equipped with a toilet and laundry sink, both are heated with baseboard heat and one is cooled by a window unit). Outside, you will enjoy spending time on the 12' X 24" composite deck overlooking the woods and watching tv , or in the new hot tub on the 12' X 12 patio. Seller is asking for highest and best by 5 on 11/8.