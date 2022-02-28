3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $289,000

You must come see this one level townhome for everything it has to offer. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, & sunroom (which is being used as a dining room). The Primary suite is large & spacious. The primary bathroom has double sinks, ceramic tile floor, Walk in shower, separate garden tub & a huge walk in closet. The main level living areas has engineered wood floors, fireplace with gas logs, speakers in the ceiling & crown molding. The kitchen has granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, & gas cooktop that is vented outside. The laundry room has a countertop installed over the front loading washer & dryer that makes doing laundry a breeze. This home has beautiful shutters on the windows. The laundry room also has a built in wine cooler. You will love entertaining in this beautiful townhome. The front bedroom has a door to the hall bath in case you have family or friends staying the night & they want their privacy. Grill on back patio is connected to natural gas.