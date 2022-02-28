 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $289,000

You must come see this one level townhome for everything it has to offer. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, & sunroom (which is being used as a dining room). The Primary suite is large & spacious. The primary bathroom has double sinks, ceramic tile floor, Walk in shower, separate garden tub & a huge walk in closet. The main level living areas has engineered wood floors, fireplace with gas logs, speakers in the ceiling & crown molding. The kitchen has granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, & gas cooktop that is vented outside. The laundry room has a countertop installed over the front loading washer & dryer that makes doing laundry a breeze. This home has beautiful shutters on the windows. The laundry room also has a built in wine cooler. You will love entertaining in this beautiful townhome. The front bedroom has a door to the hall bath in case you have family or friends staying the night & they want their privacy. Grill on back patio is connected to natural gas.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert