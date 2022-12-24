3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $290,000

Homesite#34- One-story living at its best with the Brunswick plan. Greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring makes this home feel so light and airy. Just upon entry is a spacious dining room that flows right into the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in this kitchen with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. You can stay warm and cozy by the fireplace in the great room. The lovely primary suite is tucked away and has some great features such as double sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. You will love the covered porch that's a perfect addition to take the entertaining outdoors. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.