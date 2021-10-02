3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $298,478

Lot#6- The Meriwether Plan - This amazing Meriwether floor plan has it all! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, and a large island with pendant lights! LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Primary en-suite features garden tub, separate shower, private water closet & linen closet. Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. Offers accepted until Monday 10/4 @ 5PM.