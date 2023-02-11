This stunning three bedroom townhome, built in 2019, is the perfect blend of luxury and convenience. Featuring a primary bedroom on the main level, this property provides ultimate comfort. Enjoy a spacious and light-filled primary bedroom with a large closet and a beautiful en suite bathroom. The open concept living and dining area, with its modern design, is perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The sleek kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample counter space, ideal for cooking and socializing. The townhome also includes a two car garage, providing ample space for your vehicles and storage. Upstairs- loft area with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. EXTRA storage space above the garage. As a corner unit, this property offers a larger outdoor space, perfect for enjoying the beautiful weather. HOA amenities: playground, dog park , and plenty of sidewalks for evening strolls.