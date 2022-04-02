 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $309,417

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $309,417

Lot#60- One-story living at its best with the Brunswick plan. Greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring makes this home feel so light and airy. Just upon entry is a spacious flex room that you can use to suit your needs and flows right into the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in this kitchen with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. You can stay warm and cozy by the fireplace in the great room. The lovely primary suite is tucked away and has some great features such as double sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. You will love the covered porch that's a perfect addition to take the entertaining outdoors. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Rep. Madison Cawthorn admits lying about cocaine and orgies after tongue-lashing from GOP leaders

Rep. Madison Cawthorn admits lying about cocaine and orgies after tongue-lashing from GOP leaders

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Wednesday walked back blockbuster drugs-and-sex claims about fellow lawmakers in a brutal tongue-lashing from GOP leaders. Cawthorn admitted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he made up claims that he saw lawmakers doing cocaine and that they invited him to orgies. “He changes what he tells and that’s not becoming of a congressman,” McCarthy said. “He ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert