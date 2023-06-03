Desirable High Point Community. Convenient to 74 and 85. Short drive to High Point City Lake Park. End unit offers more space and bigger lot. Enjoy the open concept with spacious kitchen and large Island. Granite countertop throughout. Lots of cabinets to store your kitchen tools etc. Use the Tech area as your Home Office. Second floor Master Suite offers a significant size walk in closet. Huge loft ideal for Home entertainment area or kid's playroom. Lots of features you'll enjoy in this beautiful home...Come and see it !!!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $320,000
