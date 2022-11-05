Welcome to this beautiful all brick townhome in The Trellises! Enjoy all of the amenities like the gym, clubhouse, pool and more while leaving the lawncare to someone else! This property is only 5 years old and features many great upgrades. The kitchen wows with granite counters and Kenmore Elite appliances, the refrigerator will stay as well. For the EV enthusiast or anyone looking to charge their car at home, a level 2 charger is included in the attached garage. Enjoy entertaining and grilling on the patio with brick privacy walls. If you're into home entertainment, the living room has wiring for surround sound and mounting brackets in place. All of the shopping and restaurants are just minutes away at the Palladium and Sandy Ridge Farmers Market. Act now and close in time to enjoy the cozy gas fireplace for the holidays!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enforcement of a 15-year-old requiring something called a 'backflow prevention device' has created confusion and dread for up to 25,000 local homeowners.
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clea…
For those of a certain age, if a child (or grandchild) went through one particular rite of teen passage — sitting for a school portrait with a…
Just as future Interstate 74 gets ready to open along another segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, there’s now a push to have U.S. 4…
A female inmate who died in the Stokes County Jail on Monday has been identified.
Former Winston-Salem Council Member Derwin Montgomery to plead guilty to embezzling money from homeless shelter.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery plans to plead guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethe…
One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Kernersville, authorities said.
The Demon Deacons won 82-69 thanks to Daivien Williamson's 25 points
Officials with downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter are trying to thread an economic needle in their attempt to jump-start Phase II of …
Winston-Salem's David Daggett pulls off rare double competing in two Ironman championships in the same month
Avid triathlete competes in Hawaii and Utah completing both races