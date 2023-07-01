Homesite# 35- The Kershaw Plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a large family room that is open to the kitchen with granite countertops, island and pantry. Great flex space that could be a dining room, home office, or whatever your needs may be. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 2 secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. The primary bedroom is spacious with a huge walk-in closet and ensuite with double sink vanity and large linen closet. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.