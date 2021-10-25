 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $333,990

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $333,990

This popular Winston plan offers 3 total bedrooms to include 1st floor Primary Suite, with optional secondary Primary Suite on 2nd floor and optional 4th bedroom in lieu of the loft. When you walk through the front door and step into the dining room, the natural flow of the plan guides you into the open kitchen with an extensive island overlooking the family room. The Primary Suite is spacious and has great size walk in closet off the bath. This plan offers a secondary Primary Suite on the 2nd floor if desired! Open loft can be converted into extra bedroom if needed! Smart home package included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News