Cozy 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family, 2-level home with elegant brick/board and batten/shake/vinyl siding, covered porch, and 2-car finished garage at Waterford Springs. (COLOR PKG 3) D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Waterford Springs have a one-year builder warranty--plus a 10-year structural/foundation warranty Waterford Springs has a single point of entry/exit, multiple cul-de-sac lots, and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 providing convenient access to major medical centers, such as: Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, as well as shopping, entertainment, universities, and sports centers.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
A person who was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while walking on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem has been identified, authorities said…
Two Winston-Salem retail stores draw small fines for price-scanning errors
Federal and local authorities arrested two people Friday in Winston-Salem after investigators found illegal drugs valued at more than $96,000 …
Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.
Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.
Q: Why are the street lights in Forsyth County being replaced with what looks to be black lights?
In honor of Veterans Day, which is today, here are some classic SAM answers. Thank you to all our veterans for your service.
A King man died Friday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 North near Rams Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Fear of multi-family housing drives neighborhood groups in Winston-Salem to push back against 'sweeping zoning change'
Unless you own one of the properties — or live next to one — reading through the agenda of the City County Planning Board can seem like the cu…
On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down and cried.