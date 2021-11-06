Lovely 43bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family, 2-level home with brick/board and batten/shake/vinyl siding, covered porch, on a cul-de-sac at Waterford Springs. (COLOR PKG 3) D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Waterford Springs have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty. Waterford Springs has a single point of entry/exit, multiple cul-de-sac lots, and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 providing convenient access to major medical centers, such as: Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, as well as shopping, entertainment centers, universities, and sports centers.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
Sept. 23, as it turns out, was a preview.
Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene.
Pandemic learning loss was profound in schools across Forsyth. Statewide test results show the impact.
School leaders caution that data should not be compared with previous years, given the disruption to education last year.
Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regula…
A grieving family remembers beloved veteran. He was a survivor of a stabbing that sparked an addiction he could not overcome.
A brutal fight resulted in injuries that led a veteran into the spiral of addiction. His death from an ulcer, his parents say, was 12 years in the making.
An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Michael McDonald was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate.