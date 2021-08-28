WHY DOWNSIZE WHEN YOU CAN RIGHT SIZE! Last new home in Amber Meadows now for sale! The Liberty TwinHome every unit is an End unit, lots of windows! Sunroom, PRIMARY BED & 2 additional bedrooms on main. Huge bonus room, bathroom 3 & floored attic space on 2nd level. great floor plan & awesome location! 10 year structural warranty! Near Palladium. Walk-bike to Bicentennial trails that lead to HP & GSO. Lawn & exterior maintenance included in HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $341,510
