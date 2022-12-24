Homesite#23- Great Habersham floor plan! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, and pantry. While you're in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level with fabulous en-suite features double sink vanity, private water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, and enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $341,763
