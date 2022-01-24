3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $343,000

Immaculate home in sought after Davidson County/Wallburg area! Featuring a huge family room in the basement, large kitchen, primary bedroom on main level, manicured lawn, and a stand by generator, this home is move-in ready. Some fresh interior paint, granite counter tops in the kitchen, private back yard, gas logs, loads of storage, an irrigation system, and a heated and cooled garage that doubles as a flex space. So much to offer in a one owner home that has been lovingly maintained. Convenient to High Point, Winston Salem, and major highways - No HOA! - This one has all the space to work from home, play, entertain, and relax. All this in one of the most popular locations in Davidson County - Nothing else compares!