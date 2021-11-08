3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $364,900

Beautiful brick house with 3 BR and 2.5 baths. This house is full of upgrades. Large kitchen with solid countertops, new stainless appliances with induction stove, new carpets and hardwoods throughout, New roof, new hot water heater and new garage doors. The half bath has recently been renovated. The bedrooms are large with walk in closets and there is crown moldings. This house is a must see. Convenient to bypass, medical facilities and shopping.